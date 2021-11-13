Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 135,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.