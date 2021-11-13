QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.70 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.92.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.94. 7,351,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,485,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.