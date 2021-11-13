Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

