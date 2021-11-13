Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of SMTI stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $33.30. 17,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,407. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 2.21. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,660. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sanara MedTech stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

