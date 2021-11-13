$0.79 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HURN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 67,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,982. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

