Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128.15 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Compound has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $128.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $347.10 or 0.00542139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

