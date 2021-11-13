Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.72. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $14.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

NYSE WLK traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $104.51. 700,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

