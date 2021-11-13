$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.50 million and the highest is $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,734. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

