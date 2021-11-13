Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $883 million-$908 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.81 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.630-$5.690 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. 1,375,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,840. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.73.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

