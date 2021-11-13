Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZVIA stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,078,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,447. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

