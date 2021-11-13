Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $7.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.66 billion and the highest is $8.22 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.72. 7,328,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.70 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

