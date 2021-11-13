Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SVRA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 197,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 156,106 shares of company stock valued at $194,160. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Savara stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 4,588.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Savara worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

