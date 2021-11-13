Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 36,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 809.16%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

