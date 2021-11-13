Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

