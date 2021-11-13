Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 82,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,377. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $883.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $913,566. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

