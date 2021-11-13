MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 106,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $557.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

