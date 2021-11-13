Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTC:CMPX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 97,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,749. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

