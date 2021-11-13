Cacti Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 6.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $80,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.69. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

