Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

CMPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

