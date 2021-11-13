Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Venus Concept updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 825,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Several brokerages have commented on VERO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Venus Concept stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Venus Concept worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

