OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

