Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Maximus posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maximus.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $67.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

