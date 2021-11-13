CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CASI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,803,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,501. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

