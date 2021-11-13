Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 293,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,431. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.