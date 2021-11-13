Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 293,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,431. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

