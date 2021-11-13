Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. 444,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

