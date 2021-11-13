$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.46. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.76. 6,099,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

