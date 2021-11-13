Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post $4.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.89. Children’s Place reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.42. 225,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,084. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

