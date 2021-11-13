Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. 217,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,908. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

