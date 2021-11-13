SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0051

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $599,754.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,034.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,641.09 or 0.07247796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.63 or 0.00400766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $666.00 or 0.01040068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.80 or 0.00419773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00270937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00242088 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.