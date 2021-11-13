Cacti Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $178.71 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

