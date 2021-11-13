Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,778,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,503 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $274,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

DUK opened at $99.88 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

