Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $384,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

GE stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

