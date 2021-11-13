Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,377. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $883.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $913,566. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

