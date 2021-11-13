Park National Corp OH Buys 5,714 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $56,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

