Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 171,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,814. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

