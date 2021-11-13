Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

