Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 195,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,040. Novan has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

