First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.25 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

