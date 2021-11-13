GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 198,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. GeoPark has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $18.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoPark stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

