Era Swap 24 Hour Volume Hits $207,252.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $207,252.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00052900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00225904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

