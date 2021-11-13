Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report $193.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.99. 414,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $131.18.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,282 shares of company stock worth $3,607,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

