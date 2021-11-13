Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $218.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $331.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 588,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,615. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

