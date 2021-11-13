Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.14). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho reduced their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after buying an additional 356,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. The company had a trading volume of 933,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,261. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.71. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

