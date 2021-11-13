Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 98,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.43 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.