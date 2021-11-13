Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 98,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.43 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

