Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.670-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Belden also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.