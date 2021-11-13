Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,847. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

