Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after buying an additional 416,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.