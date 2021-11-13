Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,370 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,441,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,885,000 after purchasing an additional 854,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

