Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 134.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $693,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $339.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

