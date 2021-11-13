PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 495,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $63.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,891 over the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

