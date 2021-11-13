PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 495,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $63.22.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
